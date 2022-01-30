NXM Reaches Market Cap of $575.85 Million (NXM)

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. NXM has a market capitalization of $575.85 million and approximately $3,750.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NXM coin can currently be purchased for about $87.13 or 0.00230074 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, NXM has traded up 6.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00045238 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00108400 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM is a coin. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,890,906 coins and its circulating supply is 6,609,033 coins. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io . NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual . NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

NXM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

