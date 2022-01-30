Nyerium Tops One Day Volume of $3.00 (NYEX)

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. During the last week, Nyerium has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. Nyerium has a total market capitalization of $13,734.69 and $3.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nyerium coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZilStream (STREAM) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $73,616.38 or 0.00000009 BTC.

OEC BTC (BTCK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,821.48 or 1.00075079 BTC.

METAWORLD (METAWORLD) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Metaficial World (MW) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00008787 BTC.

Nyerium Profile

NYEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 41,044,549 coins and its circulating supply is 36,159,921 coins. Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nyerium’s official website is nyex.site

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyerium is the result of extensive research into the crypto landscape, which was aimed to find a solution to the problem of remittance and payment for the unbanked, with a primary focus on the African continent for whom simple things like having electricity are life-changing events. The first focus is emerging markets and the whole of the African continent where mobile and electronic payment is still new, and with hefty fees, is adding unnecessary burden on the poorest. “

Nyerium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyerium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nyerium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nyerium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

