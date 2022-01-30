Nyzo (NYZO) Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Nyzo (CURRENCY:NYZO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Nyzo coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Nyzo has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Nyzo has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $60,006.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00047357 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,493.19 or 0.06749076 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,913.64 or 0.99925434 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00051073 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00052416 BTC.

Nyzo Profile

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins. The Reddit community for Nyzo is https://reddit.com/r/Nyzo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nyzo’s official Twitter account is @nyzo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nyzo is nyzo.co . Nyzo’s official message board is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyzo was developed from the ground up to explore blockchain technology in an approachable, accessible manner. Instead of layering complex fixes on top of flawed design or adding elaborate features, Nyzo focused on the foundational technology of the blockchain to build a system that just works. Nyzo uses a collaborative verification system that requires neither proof of work nor proof of stake. There is no mining. Simply participating in the Mesh gives a Node the opportunity to verify transactions, and the queuing system is designed so that transaction fees are distributed equitably to all participants. Very little computational power is required of a node, and having superior computational power will not allow a node to gain a larger share of transaction fees. “

Nyzo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyzo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nyzo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nyzo using one of the exchanges listed above.

