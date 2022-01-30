Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB) Position Boosted by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB) by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 967,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262,784 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP owned approximately 3.10% of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II worth $9,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $198,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $296,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 229.9% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 36,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 25,603 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $495,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

OACB opened at $9.86 on Friday. Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.86.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.