Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) is Centaurus Financial Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,127,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 195,565 shares during the quarter. Oaktree Specialty Lending comprises approximately 1.3% of Centaurus Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned 1.18% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $15,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 863,022 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after acquiring an additional 48,385 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 241.7% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 113,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 13,877 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 39,268 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 607,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

OCSL stock opened at $7.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.29. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 1 year low of $5.52 and a 1 year high of $7.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 113.31%. The firm had revenue of $63.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.79%.

OCSL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oaktree Specialty Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.94.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $751,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $37,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 804,703 shares of company stock worth $6,051,111 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

