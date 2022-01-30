Oasis Network Price Reaches $0.30 (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Oasis Network has a market cap of $1.06 billion and $104.95 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000821 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Telos (TLOS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000043 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,493,014,306 coins. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

