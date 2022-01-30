Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Tops $0.33 on Major Exchanges

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 30th. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. One Oasis Network coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000864 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and approximately $149.69 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Telos (TLOS) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000043 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 47.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,493,014,306 coins. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

