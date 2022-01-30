OAX (OAX) Price Hits $0.12

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One OAX coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000325 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OAX has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. OAX has a total market cap of $9.46 million and $123,740.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OAX Profile

OAX is a coin. It launched on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,045,251 coins. The official website for OAX is oax.org . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

OAX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars.

