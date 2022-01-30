Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBELF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBELF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 269,900 shares, a decline of 38.4% from the December 31st total of 437,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 835,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OBELF traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,680. Obsidian Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $7.33. The stock has a market cap of $573.22 million, a PE ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.50 and its 200-day moving average is $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Obsidian Energy had a return on equity of 78.07% and a net margin of 99.13%. The firm had revenue of $101.11 million for the quarter.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Obsidian Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$7.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile

Obsidian Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company. The firm engages in exploring, developing, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin directly and through investments in securities of subsidiaries holding such interests.

