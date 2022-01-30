Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, an increase of 113.9% from the December 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocado Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OCDDY opened at $39.53 on Friday. Ocado Group has a 12 month low of $36.49 and a 12 month high of $79.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.00.

Ocado Group Plc engages in the operation of online grocery supermarket. It operates through the following segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The Retail segment provides online grocery and general merchandise offerings to customers within the UK. The UK Solutions & Logistics segment reflects contracts with the Ocado Retail joint venture and Morrisons, inclusive of both solutions contracts and service agreements with Ocado Logistics for the provision of third party logistics and other services.

