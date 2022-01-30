OceanEx Token Market Cap Hits $2.05 Million (OCE)

OceanEx Token (CURRENCY:OCE) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One OceanEx Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. OceanEx Token has a total market cap of $2.05 million and $5,655.00 worth of OceanEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OceanEx Token has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00047715 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,554.15 or 0.06774721 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,635.92 or 0.99827011 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00050688 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00052133 BTC.

OceanEx Token Profile

OceanEx Token’s total supply is 8,811,756,112 coins and its circulating supply is 1,788,038,022 coins. The official website for OceanEx Token is oceanex.pro . OceanEx Token’s official Twitter account is @OceanexOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OceanEx Token is /r/OceanEx . The official message board for OceanEx Token is medium.com/@OceanEx

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by BitOcean Global in 2018, OceanEx is an AI powered digital asset trading platform within the VeChainThor Ecosystem, offering professional services to digital asset investors, traders and liquidity providers. “

OceanEx Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OceanEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OceanEx Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OceanEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

