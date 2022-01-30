Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) Short Interest Down 44.8% in January

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 273,700 shares, a decline of 44.8% from the December 31st total of 495,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OCUP. HC Wainwright began coverage on Ocuphire Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Ocuphire Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCUP traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.90. 75,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,817. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.16. Ocuphire Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.59 and a 12 month high of $13.81.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ocuphire Pharma will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay Pepose purchased 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $30,112.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Ocuphire Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ocuphire Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ocuphire Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ocuphire Pharma by 40.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Ocuphire Pharma Company Profile

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc engages in the research and development of ophthalmic biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company was founded by Mina Patel Soouch and Alan R. Meyer in February 2018 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

