Oddz Trading 15.6% Higher This Week (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Oddz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000468 BTC on popular exchanges. Oddz has a market cap of $8.07 million and approximately $827,362.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Oddz has traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00048111 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,525.93 or 0.06846788 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,931.26 or 1.00106015 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00050696 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00052251 BTC.

Oddz Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,778,568 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Buying and Selling Oddz

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

