ODUWA (OWC) Price Hits $0.35

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded down 17.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. ODUWA has a market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $5,172.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODUWA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000932 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 22.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,641.96 or 1.00074144 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00070976 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003916 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00020561 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00031341 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $184.44 or 0.00490352 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars.

