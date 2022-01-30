Offshift (XFT) Trading Up 8.9% Over Last Week

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 30th. In the last seven days, Offshift has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar. Offshift has a market capitalization of $51.14 million and approximately $3.93 million worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Offshift coin can now be purchased for $11.39 or 0.00030822 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Offshift alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,927.52 or 0.99930444 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00070082 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003625 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00020616 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002479 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.04 or 0.00484506 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Offshift Coin Profile

Offshift (CRYPTO:XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,490,000 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Offshift

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Offshift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Offshift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.