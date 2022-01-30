Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Short Interest Update

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the December 31st total of 3,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 804,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 7.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of OLMA stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.88. 422,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,478. The stock has a market cap of $236.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average is $21.11. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $54.88.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 739,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.39 per share, for a total transaction of $6,945,548.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $35,969.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,902 shares of company stock valued at $100,431 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 6,994 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 133.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 46,653 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 610,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,817,000 after buying an additional 317,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $256,000.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

