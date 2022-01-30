Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Stake Increased by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,621,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,638,156 shares during the quarter. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet accounts for 1.9% of Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 11.71% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $459,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 62,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter.

OLLI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $76.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

Shares of OLLI opened at $44.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.40 and a 1-year high of $103.42.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.13). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $383.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

