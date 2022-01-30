Olstein Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Position in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 170,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.55% of Nautilus at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,491,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,131,000 after buying an additional 22,193 shares in the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. grew its position in Nautilus by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 827,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,699,000 after acquiring an additional 279,000 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in Nautilus by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 780,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,266,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Nautilus by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 570,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,611,000 after acquiring an additional 50,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Nautilus by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 504,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,694,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NLS stock opened at $5.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $157.44 million, a P/E ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.61. Nautilus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Nautilus had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $137.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nautilus, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

NLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Nautilus from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nautilus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Nautilus Profile

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

