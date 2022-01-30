Olstein Capital Management L.P. Grows Position in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.43% of Miller Industries worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MLR. RK Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Miller Industries by 169.2% during the second quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 140,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after buying an additional 88,500 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Miller Industries by 203.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 92,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after buying an additional 62,300 shares during the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Miller Industries by 67.8% during the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 108,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after buying an additional 43,731 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 81.7% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 96,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 32.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 161,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,801,000 after purchasing an additional 39,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Miller Industries alerts:

MLR stock opened at $31.33 on Friday. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.63 and a 1-year high of $47.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.51 million, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.36.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $164.72 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. Miller Industries’s payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Miller Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Miller Industries Company Profile

Miller Industries, Inc (Tennessee) engages in the manufacture of vehicle towing and recovery equipment. Its products include car carriers, light duty, heavy duty, rotators, and special transport. The firm markets its products under the brand names of Century, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Eagle, Titan, Jige, Boniface, Vulcan, �and Chevron.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Miller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.