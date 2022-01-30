Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of Brady worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BRC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Brady by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,130,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,371,000 after purchasing an additional 57,868 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Brady by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 189,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,592,000 after purchasing an additional 28,468 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brady during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in Brady by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 18,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 6,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Brady by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRC stock opened at $52.28 on Friday. Brady Co. has a 52-week low of $44.92 and a 52-week high of $61.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.75 and a 200-day moving average of $52.48.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). Brady had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $321.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brady Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Brady’s payout ratio is 36.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Brady from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

