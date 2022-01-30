Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 20,700 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned about 1.27% of Graham worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GHM. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Graham during the 2nd quarter valued at $330,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Graham by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 415,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after purchasing an additional 13,786 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Graham by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 211,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 105,818 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Graham by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Graham by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Graham news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch sold 2,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $36,885.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Graham stock opened at $11.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Graham Co. has a 52-week low of $11.41 and a 52-week high of $17.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.59 million, a PE ratio of -56.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.71.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.20). Graham had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $34.15 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Graham Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GHM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graham from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Graham in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

