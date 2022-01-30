Olstein Capital Management L.P. Sells 3,600 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of First Hawaiian worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 55,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 23,740 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,092,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,162,000 after purchasing an additional 876,707 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

FHB stock opened at $28.19 on Friday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.14 and a 1-year high of $31.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 36.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In related news, CFO Ravi Mallela sold 2,193 shares of First Hawaiian stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $63,004.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

FHB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Compass Point cut First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.