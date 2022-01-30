OMG Network Market Cap Tops $656.06 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One OMG Network coin can currently be purchased for about $4.68 or 0.00012635 BTC on exchanges. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $656.06 million and approximately $237.89 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OMG Network has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.20 or 0.00276048 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000445 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000114 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

Buying and Selling OMG Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

