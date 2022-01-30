OMG Network Price Up 9.2% Over Last 7 Days (OMG)

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar. One OMG Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.81 or 0.00012676 BTC on popular exchanges. OMG Network has a market cap of $674.32 million and $275.22 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.78 or 0.00281501 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000444 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000115 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . OMG Network’s official website is omg.network . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

OMG Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

