Omlira Price Reaches $0.0146 (OML)

Omlira (CURRENCY:OML) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 30th. In the last seven days, Omlira has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar. Omlira has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $51,159.00 worth of Omlira was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omlira coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00046719 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,482.99 or 0.06719712 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,953.51 or 1.00007210 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00050752 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006640 BTC.

Omlira Profile

Omlira’s total supply is 495,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,808,753 coins. Omlira’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Omlira

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omlira directly using U.S. dollars.

