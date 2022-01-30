Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) Short Interest Update

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 214,200 shares, a growth of 112.1% from the December 31st total of 101,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 336,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ONTX opened at $1.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.56 and its 200-day moving average is $3.79. The stock has a market cap of $36.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.67. Onconova Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $28.95.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,294.27% and a negative return on equity of 59.78%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Onconova Therapeutics will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONTX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 130.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 66,130 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000. 18.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

