OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,670 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of OneMain worth $8,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in OneMain during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 153.3% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on OMF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on OneMain in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on OneMain from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.85.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,730.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $50.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.95. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.84 and a 52-week high of $63.19.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

