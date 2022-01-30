OneRoot Network (RNT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $127,372.00

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. OneRoot Network has a market cap of $524,853.79 and approximately $127,372.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OneRoot Network has traded 21.8% lower against the US dollar. One OneRoot Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OneRoot Network Profile

RNT is a coin. Its launch date was November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 coins. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . OneRoot Network’s official website is www.oneroot.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling OneRoot Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneRoot Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OneRoot Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

