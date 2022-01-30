Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 2,678 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.3% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 11.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 329,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,144,000 after purchasing an additional 34,176 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 131.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 58,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,630,000 after purchasing an additional 33,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at approximately $827,000. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $1,389,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $1,387,690.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SJM opened at $140.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.22. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $111.59 and a twelve month high of $145.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 56.65%.

SJM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.90.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

