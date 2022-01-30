Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires New Stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 27,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Pentair during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in Pentair by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 18,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in Pentair by 853.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pentair during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Pentair by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 84,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after buying an additional 13,637 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pentair alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Pentair in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Pentair in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pentair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.93.

NYSE PNR opened at $63.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.87 and its 200 day moving average is $73.47. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $80.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 27.72%.

Pentair Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.