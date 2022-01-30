Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Boosts Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,415 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,093 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QLYS. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Qualys by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Qualys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Qualys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Qualys by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Qualys stock opened at $123.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.54 and a beta of 0.69. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.26 and a 1 year high of $145.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.61.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $104.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.14 million. Qualys had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total transaction of $1,268,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 255,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.73, for a total transaction of $32,156,327.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 304,363 shares of company stock worth $38,490,870. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on QLYS shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Qualys from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.88.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

