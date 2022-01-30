Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys 2,063 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 49.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,259 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,396,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,401,145,000 after purchasing an additional 65,723 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,719,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $899,127,000 after purchasing an additional 369,762 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,406,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $793,649,000 after purchasing an additional 59,914 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,401,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,590,000 after purchasing an additional 187,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,222,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $317.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $351.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.03. The company has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a PE ratio of 120.82 and a beta of 0.31. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $232.88 and a 52 week high of $391.15.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $589.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.28 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.21%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SBAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $407.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.20.

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.67, for a total value of $1,097,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,087 shares of company stock worth $2,954,776 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Featured Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.