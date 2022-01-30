Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys 3,153 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 666,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Chubb accounts for 0.4% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned about 0.15% of Chubb worth $115,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Chubb by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 83,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,241,000 after acquiring an additional 9,299 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Chubb by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Chubb by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 20,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $196.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $144.00 and a 1-year high of $201.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $191.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.28%.

Several analysts have commented on CB shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.19.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $3,000,228.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total transaction of $5,163,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

