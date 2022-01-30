Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys 973 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 807,672 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.2% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned 0.09% of UnitedHealth Group worth $315,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,668 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total value of $2,347,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $502.09.

UNH opened at $466.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $438.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $471.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $440.07. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $320.35 and a 1 year high of $509.23.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

