Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys Shares of 50,949 HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 50,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,955,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $426,221,000 after buying an additional 472,141 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,923,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $395,328,000 after purchasing an additional 540,076 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,741,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,787,000 after purchasing an additional 698,069 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,088,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,933,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,064,000 after purchasing an additional 52,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HFC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of HFC opened at $35.01 on Friday. HollyFrontier Co. has a 12 month low of $27.17 and a 12 month high of $42.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.49 and its 200-day moving average is $32.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that HollyFrontier Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HollyFrontier news, Director Franklin Myers bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.56 per share, with a total value of $691,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

