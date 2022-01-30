Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Grows Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,970 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,679,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 28,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,736,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 373,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $178,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $441.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $512.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $505.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.54. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $319.71 and a 1 year high of $567.57.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DPZ. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $585.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $642.00 price target for the company. Argus lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $510.23.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

