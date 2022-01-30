Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Grows Stock Holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 412.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 35,279 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in National Retail Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NNN opened at $43.40 on Friday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.53 and a 52 week high of $50.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a current ratio of 10.98.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 38.98% and a return on equity of 6.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.67.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

