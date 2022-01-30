Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.93 Million Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 6,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORLY opened at $643.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $669.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $633.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.76. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $424.03 and a 52-week high of $710.86. The company has a market cap of $43.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 7,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.18, for a total transaction of $4,875,854.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $644.57, for a total value of $4,834,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,434 shares of company stock valued at $13,195,287. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. Edward Jones lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $796.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $755.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $686.64.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

