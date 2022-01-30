Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.97 Million Stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAFM. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 27,119.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 775,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,995,000 after buying an additional 772,892 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sanderson Farms during the 3rd quarter worth $71,536,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Sanderson Farms by 5,210.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 238,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,881,000 after acquiring an additional 234,270 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,096,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,148,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,933,000 after purchasing an additional 145,408 shares during the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Consumer Edge upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanderson Farms presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.71.

SAFM stock opened at $185.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $188.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.71. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.27 and a fifty-two week high of $200.00.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $8.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.85 by $0.39. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 28.03%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 23.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.13%.

Sanderson Farms Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, processed, and prepared chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

