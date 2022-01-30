Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $2.11 Million Stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,517 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,350,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,996,000 after purchasing an additional 138,557 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 46,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 25,740 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 193,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after acquiring an additional 9,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 158,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NVT opened at $33.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.60 and a 200-day moving average of $34.41. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.55. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $21.85 and a 1-year high of $39.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 46.67%.

In related news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total transaction of $180,259.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 132,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $5,000,028.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,467 shares of company stock valued at $7,371,259. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NVT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.17.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

