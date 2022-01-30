Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 63.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,139 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total value of $45,166,497.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $493,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 582,494 shares of company stock valued at $91,757,751. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

Shares of PG opened at $160.50 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.25 and its 200-day moving average is $147.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

