Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Increases Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned about 0.05% of Insperity worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,978,000 after purchasing an additional 37,329 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Insperity by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Insperity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Insperity by 4,963.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Insperity by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NSP opened at $104.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53. Insperity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.24 and a 1-year high of $129.32.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 156.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 59.02%.

In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 7,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $951,407.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 2,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.18, for a total value of $265,945.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,287 shares of company stock worth $5,635,097 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital upped their target price on Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.28.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

