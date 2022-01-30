Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Increases Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 369,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,353,000 after purchasing an additional 124,713 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $986,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 78,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,174,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,511,000 after purchasing an additional 92,532 shares during the last quarter. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.07, for a total transaction of $3,301,602.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 17,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.66, for a total transaction of $2,122,994.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,865 shares of company stock worth $20,109,602 over the last quarter. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABC. Scotiabank downgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.43.

NYSE ABC opened at $136.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.67. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.71 and a fifty-two week high of $136.95.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 2,040.08% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $58.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 24.90%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

