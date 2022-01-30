Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Increases Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 576,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for 0.4% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned 0.12% of Zoetis worth $111,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,887,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,549,717,000 after buying an additional 739,698 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,347,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,605,582,000 after buying an additional 365,590 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,221,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,457,000 after buying an additional 508,358 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 5.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,542,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,506,000 after buying an additional 663,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,154,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,467,000 after buying an additional 92,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.70.

NYSE ZTS opened at $195.30 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.41 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27. The stock has a market cap of $92.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $221.72 and a 200-day moving average of $211.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.33%.

In related news, Director Gregory Norden sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total value of $972,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total value of $317,835.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,076 shares of company stock valued at $6,896,584 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

See Also: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.