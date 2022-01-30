Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 11,426 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 185.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 11,426 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2,016.7% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1,219.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 357.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.64.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $118.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $96.27 and a 52-week high of $130.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.54.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.06). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.72%.

In related news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

