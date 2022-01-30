Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 25,047 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,047 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 137,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 15,455 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,299,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,547,000 after buying an additional 80,054 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 83,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 21,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

In other news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $188,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CTVA stock opened at $47.46 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.38 and a 1 year high of $49.98. The company has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.02 and a 200 day moving average of $44.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 6.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.45%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.