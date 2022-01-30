Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 5,059 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 8,684 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 715,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,939,000 after acquiring an additional 19,721 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 106,022.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 19,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NYSE:SXT opened at $84.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $69.96 and a 1-year high of $106.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.64%.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

