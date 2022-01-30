Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Reduces Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,173 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DELL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,100,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,604,705,000 after purchasing an additional 901,473 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,473,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,213,000 after purchasing an additional 770,244 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,795,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $577,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156,134 shares in the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 4,536,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,145,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,321 shares in the last quarter. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

DELL opened at $56.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.27. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.19 and a 1 year high of $60.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.91.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.19. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 74.56% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $28.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DELL. Bank of America increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.57 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

In other news, CMO Allison Dew sold 49,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $2,845,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 155,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $8,840,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 296,804 shares of company stock valued at $16,981,874 in the last three months. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.