Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 1,531,950 Shares of Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its stake in shares of Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) by 65.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 818,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,531,950 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Waterdrop were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WDH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Waterdrop in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Waterdrop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Waterdrop during the second quarter worth $174,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Waterdrop in the second quarter valued at $470,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Waterdrop in the second quarter valued at $648,000. Institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waterdrop stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average of $2.56. Waterdrop Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $11.77.

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $120.95 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Waterdrop Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waterdrop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.95.

Waterdrop Company Profile

Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

