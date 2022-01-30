Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 3,684 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 373,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,684 shares during the period. Linde accounts for about 0.4% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned about 0.07% of Linde worth $109,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Linde by 450.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Linde by 12.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 96,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,989,000 after purchasing an additional 10,598 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde by 81.3% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 0.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

LIN stock opened at $314.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.42 billion, a PE ratio of 46.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. Linde plc has a one year low of $241.88 and a one year high of $352.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $330.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LIN. Wolfe Research raised shares of Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.40.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.